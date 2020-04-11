UPDATE: One new COVID-19 case on French side, two recoveries

One new coronavirus COVID-19 case was reported on the French side on Saturday by regional health authority, ARS, bringing active cases to 15. The latest case has been transferred to the University Hospital Guadeloupe CHU.

ARS also reported that two more persons have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 13. Currently there are five patients in hospital (two in St. Martin and three in Guadeloupe) and 10 are in isolation at home.

Two persons have died from COVID-19 and three were repatriated to their countries of origin. In total since the outbreak began in St. Martin, 20 women and 13 men have contracted the virus.

St. Barths continues to remain stable with two persons isolated at home and four have recovered.

The Daily Herald.