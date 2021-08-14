Update on Tropical Depression 7 from Island Governor Jonathan Johnson

Good evening residents of Saba

As of 8 p.m. this evening, the KNMI placed us under a tropical storm warning. This is based on the advice of the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area within 36 hours.

SUMMARY OF 800 PM AST…0000 UTC…INFORMATION

LOCATION…15.6N 53.1W

ABOUT 580 MI…935 KM E OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH…55 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 275 DEGREES AT 22 MPH…35 KM/H

As I mentioned, earlier tropical depression number 7 has a lot of rain. Although it is still a tropical depression, I would advise you to treat it as if it’s a hurricane. We know from the last years that these systems can develop very quickly.

I don’t want you to panic, but to be prepared and stay prepared.

Tomorrow, Saturday, I will come to you with more updates.

GIS.