Until April 21st, the COVID-19 update included the line: ‘Number of Persons Tested’. On April 22nd a line was added: ‘Number of Tests Administered’, with a footnote that “some persons are tested multiple times”.

Since the May 1st COVID-19 Update the line; ‘Number of Persons Tested’ has not been published anymore.

On May 2nd, Saba News requested information about the reason for not mentioning the ‘Number of Persons Tested’ anymore. Until today Saba News has not received any response.