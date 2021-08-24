An update from Island Governor Jonathan Johnson for August 24th

As you know, on May 1st, we began reducing some measures and opening up the island little by little. After being in our own bubble for over a year, with very restrictive travel measures, these more relaxed measures are something that takes getting used to.

Saba has a unique situation, whereby we have a high vaccination rate of over 90% of the adult population, and these vaccination numbers continue to increase as we continue vaccinating persons and now including the youth.

However, as we saw in the past weeks, just like everywhere in the world, we will also have covid cases. Because of our on-island measures, these cases have not resulted in local transmissions.

As we are in the mitigation phase, these things will happen. Mitigation means that we are not closing the island, but our measures help to minimize any covid outbreaks, while analyzing the situation globally and regionally, and adapting where necessary to ensure our public health is not at risk.

The OMT has decided to change the entry and on-island requirements for the very high-risk category for vaccinated persons. The decision will be the same for all very high-risk destinations, including the CAS islands (Curacao, Aruba, and St. Maarten).

The measures will be as follows to enter Saba from a very-high risk country for vaccinated persons:

• Negative PCR test taken maximum 72 hours prior to arrival on Saba

• Valid EHAS form

• Always wear a mask when out in public

• Avoid large gatherings, crowded areas

• Practice physical distancing

• Practice excellent hand hygiene

• Ensure rooms are well ventilated

• Work from home (Persons working with vulnerable people are required to stay at home for the first five days upon arriving on the island until being tested negative at day 5. These professions include all persons working with children and medical staff. We recommend that all organizations on the island make their specific plan on how this will work for them and their staff)

• Test on the 5th day at the testing center

These conditions go into effect from Thursday, August 26th.

Please click on the link to find travel requirements to Saba http://www.sabatourism.com/travel-requirements

If you have queries about entering Saba, you can email those to entry@sabagov.nl or call/Whatsapp +599-416-6953 between 8 am and 5 pm.

Non-vaccinated persons will continue to follow quarantine measures

In closing, I would like to remind the community of the following;

1.We are all in this together, and everybody must do their part. It is not only the duty of the OMT or government to mitigate the risk of covid but also the community.

2.Continue to take personal responsibility when traveling and adhere to the on-island rules of your travel destinations.

3.If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, call the Saba Cares clinic and stay at home as much as possible when sick

4.Continue to monitor all communications from the Island Government of Public Entity Saba

5.The covid-19 virus can affect anyone, and we should treat everyone with respect.

6.The situation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic remains fluid, and the Island Government of the Public Entity Saba reserves the right to change any conditions at all times when the circumstances require it.

GIS.