Update from Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, February 26. 1160 persons vaccinated.

Island Governor’s address for Friday, February 26;

Let me start by sending a big congratulations to the community. We have accomplished some amazing things together. The policies, safety protocols, and even the vaccination rollout would have never been successful without the community as a whole working together.

On day 5 of the vaccination drive, we have 1160 persons vaccinated, and this is incredible. You should be proud, Saba!

We have the catch-up days left, but I’m more than sure that those of you that could not make your appointments or did not register on time will come out and get vaccinated.

All you have to do is show up tomorrow at the Eugenius Johnson center between 9 am and 1 pm or Monday, between 10 am and 6 pm, with your I.d card, and don’t forget to wear a short-sleeve shirt, to make the process as smooth as possible.

We are doing great! Let’s continue doing our part with this momentum moving forward.

Thank you to the community, the Public Health Department, the Saba Healthcare Foundation, and the many volunteers.

Have a safe weekend.

GIS.