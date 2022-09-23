UNICEF portrays families in St. Eustatius and Saba

The Netherlands branch of the United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF is launching mini documentaries portraying families in Saba and St. Eustatius sharing their favourite ways of spending time together.

The documentaries are to be released in the upcoming weeks, highlighting the importance for parents, care­takers and family members to play with their children. By showing these documentaries, the child-rights or­ganisation wants to stress that playing is a key element of a child’s development.

In the mini documentaries professional storyteller and theatre maker in Curacao Archell Thompson joined five families in Saba and Statia during their favourite activity.

The families show that the most beautiful moments can be enjoyed in their own home, backyard or in the neighbourhood. “Keep it simple, don’t overthink it,” one of the parents said. “It is my favourite thing to do,” said one of the children, while giving a big hug to his father.

Passing on family traditions during those moments was also frequently talked about. “When they grow up, they will always remember those memories and create new ones with their families,” a parent said.

The importance of spending time together is high­lighted by UNICEF the Netherlands throughout this year. The mini documentaries are part of a campaign which started on May 28, the World Day of Play, during which parents, schools, clubs and church communities were encouraged to organise fun activities for children. The campaign will be closed off in November with an interactive theatre show under Thompson’s supervi­sion.

The mini documentaries can be viewed on the UNI­CEF Dutch Caribbean Facebook page, on YouTube and on the website of UNICEF the Netherlands.

The campaign is a collaboration between UNICEF the Netherlands and the public entities Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius, and is part of UNICEF’s BES pro­gramme, which is made possible by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations.

The Daily Herald.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

