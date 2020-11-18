“Unicef Children’s Right” Film Festival Finale 2020 Caribbean Edition, November 21st

For the second time, the Unicef Children’s Rights Film Festival is being organized on the six islands within the Dutch Kingdom. The film festival’s finale will take place on the 21st of November at Courtyard Marriott Bonaire. The finale will be hosted virtually from a studio in the Netherlands. On the six islands a similar event will be organized, where a live connection will be made with the studio-event.

Drawing attention to Children’s Rights is important. Still, not enough children on the islands are aware of what their rights are. Only when they know their rights will they be better able to stand up for themselves. In the Children’s Rights Convention it is stated that children have the right to be heard (article 12). By organizing the UNICEF Children’s Rights Film festival 2020 UNICEF ensures that children can join the conversation about their rights. This is especially important now in the times of Corona.

In the past months, the children have made drawings concerning children’s rights and the right that speaks to them the most. Among all the participating schools the class with the best drawing was chosen. Together with a film coach, the children have made a script for their drawing as the basis for their Child’s Right film. On some islands, the children were asked to make a video where they explain the meaning behind their drawing and why they chose a specific Child Right. Local premiers were held on Saba, Bonaire, and Curacao where one winning film was chosen per island. The winning film from Saba is about healthy nutrition. The winning films from Curacao and Bonaire are about the importance of a family and a good life.

The winning films from the three premiers, and two other films from St. Eustatius and Aruba, will be competing against each other during the regional finale on Saturday November 21st. The film from St. Eustatius is about freedom and the film from Aruba is about the importance of having enough livelihood. Compilations of the video’s about the children’s rights drawings of St. Maarten and St. Eustatius will also be presented during the finale. Saturday, November 21st promises to be an exciting day for all the participants of the Unicef Children’s Rights Film Festival.

Unicef