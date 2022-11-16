UNICEF: Children and adults show their talents in interactive theatre show

UNICEF the Netherlands is opening the Children’s Week on Saba by hosting an interactive theatre show on Saturday the 19th of November at 5:00 pm at the Eugenius Johnson Center in Windward Side. Parents, caretakers and their children were invited to join the theatre and show their talent. Dancing, singing, poetry, comedy and music acts will be combined in a storytelling theatre performance. By practicing and performing the acts together, the child rights organization is encouraging quality time within families. A key element in a child’s development.

‘Show your Talent’ is an interactive theatre performance directed by Archell Thompson, a professional storyteller and theatermaker from Curaçao. A show in which parents, caretakers and children are given the opportunity to perform an act of choice within varied categories such as music, dance, poetry and comedy. Creative homebased experiences they usually enjoy at home, which will now be shared on stage. The show is succeeding the mini-documentaries about quality time, made in collaboration with families on Saba and St. Eustatius. People are most welcome to join the audience on Saturday the 19th at 5:00 pm.

The importance of spending time together is highlighted by UNICEF the Netherlands throughout this year. The Show your Talent is part of a campaign that started on May 28th, the World Day of Play and was followed by the mini-documentaries recently shared via social media. Show your Talent completes the campaign about quality time.

GIS Saba

