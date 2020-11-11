ublic sector and health care are the largest employers on Saba

In 2019, there were nearly 11 thousand employee jobs on Bonaire. The sector accommodation and food services, including hotels and vacation rentals, provides 1.6 thousand jobs, making it the largest employer. The other two largest employers on the island are the sectors trade and business services. As of 2011, the number of jobs on Bonaire has increased by an average of 5 percent per year; on St Eustatius and Saba, by 3 and 4 percent on average respectively. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this based on newly released figures.

St Eustatius and Saba

The number of employee jobs is considerably lower on the other two islands of the Caribbean Netherlands: 1,340 on St Eustatius and 870 on Saba. Furthermore, the main employer is not the accommodation and food services sector. On St Eustatius, it is the transport, communication and information sector (including oil transshipment) as well as the public sector and health care. The latter two are also the largest sectors on Saba, along with education, due to the annex of a US university located there.

These above figures were taken from the new CBS publications on jobs and wages in the Caribbean Netherlands.

