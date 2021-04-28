Two-year-old drowns in pool

A two-year-old boy drowned in a pool at his fam­ily home in Saba on Tuesday. His babysitter had lost track of him and found his lifeless body in the water.

The deceased toddler is the youngest child of an island doctor and her husband. The couple moved to Saba ear­lier this year with their two children — the two-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl.

The couple reportedly went hiking on Tuesday — King’s Day, a public holiday — and left their children in the baby-sitter’s care.

Another doctor came to the scene after the babysitter found the boy and raised the alarm. They tried to revive the child, but to no avail.

Police arrested the babysitter for questioning. If law en­forcement considers her responsible for the boy’s death, she may be charged with involuntary manslaughter.

