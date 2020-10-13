Two Sabans arrested for drug offences

The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN recently arrested a man K.W. and a woman M.J. on drug charges.
Police arrested W at Fort Bay harbour on Wednesday, September 30, for violating the Opium Act BES. The man’s car and a quantity of undisclosed drugs were confiscated for investigation.
Later that day during a regular check of a freight shipment, Customs found approximately 147 grammes (g) of marijuana and 219g of cocaine hidden in and between different food items.
Authorities arrested J. and confiscated the narcotics for investigation.
The Daily Herald