Two Sabans arrested for drug offences

The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN recently arrested a man K.W. and a woman M.J. on drug charges.

Police arrested W at Fort Bay harbour on Wednesday, Sep­tember 30, for violating the Opium Act BES. The man’s car and a quantity of undisclosed drugs were confiscated for in­vestigation.

Later that day during a regular check of a freight shipment, Customs found approximately 147 grammes (g) of marijuana and 219g of cocaine hidden in and between different food items.

Authorities arrested J. and confiscated the narcotics for in­vestigation.

The Daily Herald