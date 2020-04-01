Two Persons Test Positive for Covid-19 on St. Eustatius

There are two positive cases of the Covid-19 virus on St. Eustatius. This fact was communicated earlier this evening by Government Commissioner Marnix van Rij.

Both infected persons had traveled on March 15th from the Netherlands to St. Eustatius and were in quarantine since their arrival on the island. An earlier test of the two had turned out negative, but today a positive second test came back to the island.

The persons in question are not experiencing severe symptoms of the virus, but do pose a risk to others. They are now in complete isolation.

Tightening

Van Rij and Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis communicated tightening of some already imposed measures. Van Rij emphasized that from now on, no one could travel to the island, not even from the other Dutch Caribbean islands.

Another measure is that instead of gatherings of 50 person, now gatherings of only 25 persons are allowed.

Van Rij also stressed that recently stricture agreements had been made when it comes to ship visiting the island. There are currently 4 ships in the harbor which have been quarantined by local Government.

BES Reporter.