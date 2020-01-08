Two persons obtain Dutch nationality

Two persons, Maria Ada Lucy Ramirez Jaramillo and Sandra John Jules, on Tuesday, January 7, obtained the Dutch nationality during a short ceremony at the Government Administration Building in The Bottom.

Island Governor Jonathan Johnson read two documents, both in Dutch, individually to the two persons after which they took the oath. The candidates had to comply with several conditions in order to qualify for the Dutch nationality. Ramirez Jaramillo (70), born in Colombia, and John Jules (58), born in Dominica, can now apply for a Dutch passport.

Island Governor Jonathan Johnson with Maria Ada Lucy Ramirez Jaramillo (left) and Sandra John Jules (right) at the end of the short ceremony on Tuesday, January 7.

