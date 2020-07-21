Two new COVID-19 cases on French side

Regional health authority ARS reported two new COVID-19 cases for French St. Martin in its latest July 10-17 bulletin.
The two new cases are local, not imported. One is isolated at home in St. Martin and the other is in isolation in Guadeloupe.
This latest development brings total confirmed cases for St. Martin to 46 since the start of the epidemic; 39 persons have recovered from the virus. There was no indication as to how these two persons contracted the virus.
Some 77 polymerasechain reaction (PCR) tests were carried out during the period July 10-17, for a total of 1,056 tests to date.
ARS said the emergence of two local cases suggest there exists a reservoir of the virus in the territory. “It is therefore essential not to let one’s guard down, and continue with the protection measures: washing hands frequently, social distancing and wearing a mask.”
The Daily Herald.