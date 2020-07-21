Two new COVID-19 cases on French side

Regional health authority ARS re­ported two new COVID-19 cases for French St. Martin in its latest July 10-17 bul­letin.

The two new cases are lo­cal, not imported. One is isolated at home in St. Mar­tin and the other is in isola­tion in Guadeloupe.

This latest development brings total confirmed cas­es for St. Martin to 46 since the start of the epidemic; 39 persons have recovered from the virus. There was no indication as to how these two persons contract­ed the virus.

Some 77 polymerase­chain reaction (PCR) tests were carried out during the period July 10-17, for a to­tal of 1,056 tests to date.

ARS said the emergence of two local cases suggest there exists a reservoir of the virus in the territory. “It is therefore essential not to let one’s guard down, and continue with the pro­tection measures: washing hands frequently, social distancing and wearing a mask.”

The Daily Herald.