Two new COVID-19 cases on French side, ARS reports

Two new coronavirus COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Friday by regional health authority ARS, bringing the number of current active cases to 14.

Six persons are in hospital and eight (including the two new cases) are in quarantine at home. Two tourists who were in the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital were repatriated to their country of origin on Thursday.

The pregnant woman who was transferred to the Guadeloupe hospital some time ago has recovered and been reunited with her family. She is one of five persons to have recovered. Two persons have died from the virus.

St. Barths has currently three cases confined to home and three have recovered.

ARS reiterated that the purpose of containment is to reduce social interaction to limit spread of the virus. Only by limiting the number of infections can the epidemic be effectively stemmed or slowed down.

“It is imperative that we all see ourselves as carriers of the virus and adopt the right behavior,” ARS indicated in its bulletin. “Because even a negative test can be false in a case of poor sampling or loading. And the viral load in some people is too low, especially with those people who show few or no symptoms.”

“We really must keep our distance and respect containment of the virus. Stay at home and follow the hygiene barrier measures regularly. We continue to appeal to everyone to apply and respect the national instructions.”

The Daily Herald.