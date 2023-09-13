Two more Saba students enrol in Caribbean flight training package

Two more Saban aspiring pilots, Mario Zagers and Edward Zaegers, left the island on Sunday to start flight training at Spectrum Airways Flight Training and Career College in Canada.

With the addition of Zagers and Zaegers, Spectrum Airways currently has four students enrolled in its special package for Caribbean aviators. The other two are Sabans Kimson Guerrier and Micaiah Liburd.

Called “Opportunity to the Skies”, the special package includes support with Canadian immigration, registering with Canadian social insurance, and opening a local bank account, as well as the option of discounted housing and meal plans at the school’s facilities at Ontario’s Parry Sound Airport. Additionally, Caribbean students will receive a welcome gift of textbooks, winter clothing and flight headsets.

Caribbean students are also enrolled in the school’s two-year Advanced Commercial Pilot Licence (ACPL) programme. With a listed price tag of CAD $66,917, the ACPL course is approximately 28% cheaper than the self-paced course found on Spectrum Airways’ official website.

Spectrum Airways told The Daily Herald last month that it had started the special programme for Caribbean aviators based on the success of Saban alumni Jozua and Avant Baker, who are both now first officers at Windward Islands Airways International WINAIR.

Zagers and Zaegers participated in the grand opening of Spectrum Airways’ pilot training facility on Tuesday. They were accompanied by Spectrum Airways Caribbean Development and Liaison Officer Wingrove Baker, who is the father of Jozua and Avant in addition to being Saba’s Police Chief.

Saba Commissioner of Education Eviton Heyliger was also present, as well as Saban pastor Vernon Liburd, who is Micaiah’s father.

Spectrum Airways told this newspaper that a delegation of three representatives will visit the Caribbean to promote the special package for Caribbean students and explore opportunities for partnerships with governments and local airlines. The group is expected to visit St. Maarten, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Anguilla.

For more information about the special package, persons can send an e-mail to Wingrove at wbaker@spectrumairways.com.

The Daily Herald.

