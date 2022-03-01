TuranGoeloe will continue to provide assistance and guidance to students from the Caribbean Netherlands

On 22nd of February, the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science signed an agreement with the agency TuranGoeloe for the assistance and guidance of students from the Caribbean Netherlands who will be furthering their studies in the Netherlands.

On 10-10-2020 the ministry concluded a fixed-term agreement with a market party for the assistance of students from the Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba) on arrival and for guidance during their first year of study. This market party was selected via a public tender process.

The ministry issued a call for tenders autumn 2021 which was again won by TuranGoeloe, the party which has provided guidance to students over the past few years. The agreement will go into effect on the 1st of March, 2022 and will remain in force up to and including the 31st of August, 2026. After this period has expired, the agreement can be extended three times by one academic year, if so desired.

In March TuranGoeloe will provide detailed information on the planned guidance to students starting their studies in the Netherlands in the academic year 2022-2023 and to their parents. This will include information on which package of services – financed by the ministry – the agency will provide and what students can expect during their stay in the Netherlands. The information will also cover matters that students themselves need to arrange before their departure.

Opting for the support and guidance offered by the ministry will increase chances of a successful start at the educational institution and in the Dutch society.

RCN.