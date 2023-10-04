TS Philippe brought heavy rain to Saba

The passing of Tropical Storm Philippe on Tuesday caused a shutdown of daily operations in Saba and portions of the island saw significant rainfall, with some areas receiving up to four inches.
Schools were closed for the day, and flights and ferry services were cancelled.
The Emergency Support Functions Team asked residents not to visit the Fort Bay harbour area, which is known for falling rocks and high waves during a storm.
A photo of a large boulder that had fallen from the hillside and ended up on the road leading to the harbour quickly circulated on social media. However, there were no major landslides, only rocks of varying sizes could be seen along the roadways.
The Emergency Support Functions Team said via social media that it anticipated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms through the night. Residents were urged to exercise caution and to venture out only if necessary.
The Saba government said around 8:45pm Tuesday that schools, the airport and the harbour would reopen on Wednesday morning.
Although government buildings will be open, the government also said that some services might not be available until at least 1:00pm Wednesday because their servers had been shut down during the storm.
