TS Philippe brought heavy rain to Saba

The passing of Tropical Storm Philippe on Tuesday caused a shut­down of daily operations in Saba and portions of the island saw significant rainfall, with some areas receiving up to four inches.

Schools were closed for the day, and flights and fer­ry services were cancelled.

The Emergency Support Functions Team asked resi­dents not to visit the Fort Bay harbour area, which is known for falling rocks and high waves during a storm.

A photo of a large boul­der that had fallen from the hillside and ended up on the road leading to the harbour quickly circulated on social media. However, there were no major land­slides, only rocks of vary­ing sizes could be seen along the roadways.

The Emergency Support Functions Team said via so­cial media that it anticipated heavy rainfall and thunder­storms through the night. Residents were urged to exercise caution and to ven­ture out only if necessary.

The Saba government said around 8:45pm Tues­day that schools, the air­port and the harbour would reopen on Wednes­day morning.

Although government buildings will be open, the government also said that some services might not be available until at least 1:00pm Wednesday because their servers had been shut down during the storm.

