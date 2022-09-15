Tropical storm watch for tropical storm Fiona is in effect for Saba an Statia

  • A tropical storm watch for tropical storm Fiona is in effect for Saba and Statia
  • Fiona is located about 670 miles (1080 km) east of the Leeward Islands (Thu Sep 15, 05:00 AST)
  • The center of Fiona is expected to pass south of Saba and Statia early Saturday morning (Sat Sep 17, 07:00 AST)
  • There is a 40-50% risk of tropical storm wind (39 mph), and 10-20% chance of 58 mph, from later Friday evening through Saturday morning
  • Accumulated rainfall is 3-6 inch, isolated higher amount, risk of flash floods and mud slides from Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

