Tropical storm watch for tropical storm Fiona is in effect for Saba an Statia

- A tropical storm watch for tropical storm Fiona is in effect for Saba and Statia
- Fiona is located about 670 miles (1080 km) east of the Leeward Islands (Thu Sep 15, 05:00 AST)
- The center of Fiona is expected to pass south of Saba and Statia early Saturday morning (Sat Sep 17, 07:00 AST)
- There is a 40-50% risk of tropical storm wind (39 mph), and 10-20% chance of 58 mph, from later Friday evening through Saturday morning
- Accumulated rainfall is 3-6 inch, isolated higher amount, risk of flash floods and mud slides from Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.
GIS.