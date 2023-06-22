Travelling with identity cards in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom with the exception of Aruba

Many families and businesses have spread throughout the Caribbean part of the Kingdom over the years. There is therefore a great need to make travel as accessible as possible in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. The vast majority of residents living in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom hold a local identity card (sédula/Cedula/ID Card). A portion of them do not have a passport. Previously, a passport was a valid travel document to travel within (and outside) the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. The cost and process of applying for a passport was perceived as a barrier to travel.

To make traveling within the Caribbean part of the Kingdom simpler, Curaçao, the Netherlands and Sint Maarten have decided that from the 1st of May 2022, residents with Dutch nationality will be able to travel in the Caribbean Netherlands, Curaçao and Sint Maarten based only on their local sédula/ ID Card. A passport is therefore no longer required for travel by residents with Dutch nationality between these islands/countries. For residents of Aruba, their Cedula (I.D. Card) is also accepted in the Caribbean Netherlands, Curaçao and Sint Maarten. However, the usual local entry requirements do and will continue to apply, including having sufficient funds for the stay on the island.

A passport is still required for travel between the islands/countries (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, Saba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten) to Aruba. Travel to Aruba based on a sédula /ID Card is therefore not possible.

Foreign nationals who do not have Dutch nationality but do have a sédula/Cedula/ID Card of the participating islands/countries (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, Saba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten) cannot make use of this pilot.

This measure also does not apply to travelers between the participating islands/countries and the Netherlands. A passport is still required for this travel.

Also, the European Dutch ID Card does not apply as a valid travel document to travel within the participating islands/countries.

RCN

