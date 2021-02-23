TRAVEL REQUIREMENTS for St. Maarten (February 17 2021)

February 23, 2021

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, Sint Maarten has established a mandatory health authorization application through an Electronic Health Authorization System (EHAS) for every visitor arriving by air including transits, Sint Maarten and Sint Martin residents. Without the health pre-authorization boarding will not be possible. Be advised that processing time can take up to 12 hours. Visitors arriving on a vessel please read the latest requirements here.

The latest travel requirements for St. Maarten are HERE

