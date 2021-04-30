Travel and Test Requirements Saba from May 1st, 2021

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What do I have to do to travel from Saba?

There are no local requirements to leave the island.

Travelers should be mindful of the travel requirements of their destination(s).

2. What is the 48 hours away from Saba, no testing?

When vaccinated, Saba residents traveling to a high-risk country, for example, St. Maarten, for a maximum of 48 hours or less do not need to present a negative pre-travel test to re-enter Saba.

3. What is a low-risk country?

Low-risk countries are places with no active local transmission of Covid-19 in the previous 14 days.

4. What is a high-risk country?

High-risk countries are places where there is a local transmission of Covid-19.

5. What is a banned country?

Banned countries are counties with a wide circulation of some Covid-19 Variants of Concern. The purpose of the flight ban is to prevent the further spread of these variants in the Netherlands and the Dutch Kingdom.

Click on the link for banned countries list https://www.government.nl/topics/coronavirus-covid-19/visiting-the­netherlands-from-abroad/dutch-flight-ban-and-docking-ban

6. What do I need to enter Saba from a low-risk country?

Complete the entry form found on the Saba Tourism website. Note, there is a 24 hour turnaround time in approval, so submit your application on time.

7. What do I need to enter Saba from a high-risk country?

Complete the entry form found on the Saba Tourism website. Note, there is a 24 hour turnaround time in approval, so submit your application on time.

A negative PCR or Rapid Antigen test (Maximum of 72 hours before traveling to Saba)

8. Can I travel from a banned country to Saba?

Only Saba residents will get permission to enter Saba from a banned country.

9. What is the procedure for Saba residents traveling to Saba from a banned country?

Complete the entry form found on the Saba Tourism website. Note, there is a 24 hour turnaround time in approval, so submit your application on time.

A negative PCR test Proof of residence

1O.Do I need to quarantine upon arrival to Saba?

Vaccinated persons do not require quarantine unless they are traveling from a banned country.

Non- vaccinated persons must quarantine for five (5) days when traveling from a high-risk or banned country.

Persons traveling from low-risk countries do not have to quarantine.

·Persons with one dose of approved vaccine and who can provide evidence of having Covid-19 in the past six (6) months do not have to quarantine.

Children arriving from a high-risk country are not required to quarantine, but they may not attend daycare, school, or after-school activities for five (5) days.

11.What are the requirements for children 0 -17 traveling?

Complete the entry form found on the Saba Tourism website. Note, there is a 24 hour turnaround time in approval, so submit your application on time.

2 — 10-year-olds are not required to submit a pre-travel test but must test on arrival to Saba and test on day five (5). 11 — 17-year-olds must submit a negative PCR or Rapid Antigen test before traveling.

12.How can I get a pre-travel test on Saba?

A drop-in testing center operates daily, including weekends, between 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm, located by M & A Snack Bar (Topogigos) in the Bottom.

A rapid antigen test costs $50, and a PCR test costs $75.

Before testing, you should make payments at the Receiver’s Office at the Government Administration Building.

Walk with proof of payment to the testing center.

