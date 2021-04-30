Travel and Test Requirements Saba from May 1st, 2021

April 30, 2021 Leave a comment

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What do I have to do to travel from Saba?

  • There are no local requirements to leave the island.
  • Travelers should be mindful of the travel requirements of their destination(s).

 

2. What is the 48 hours away from Saba, no testing?

  • When vaccinated, Saba residents traveling to a high-risk country, for example, St. Maarten, for a maximum of 48 hours or less do not need to present a negative pre-travel test to re-enter Saba.

 

3. What is a low-risk country?

  • Low-risk countries are places with no active local transmission of Covid-19 in the previous 14 days.

 

4. What is a high-risk country?

  • High-risk countries are places where there is a local transmission of Covid-19.

 

5. What is a banned country?

 

6. What do I need to enter Saba from a low-risk country?

  • Complete the entry form found on the Saba Tourism website. Note, there is a 24 hour turnaround time in approval, so submit your application on time.

7. What do I need to enter Saba from a high-risk country?

  • Complete the entry form found on the Saba Tourism website. Note, there is a 24 hour turnaround time in approval, so submit your application on time.
  • A negative PCR or Rapid Antigen test (Maximum of 72 hours before traveling to Saba)

 

8.   Can I travel from a banned country to Saba?

  • Only Saba residents will get permission to enter Saba from a banned country.

 

9.   What is the procedure for Saba residents traveling to Saba from a banned country?

  • Complete the entry form found on the Saba Tourism website. Note, there is a 24 hour turnaround time in approval, so submit your application on time.
  • A negative PCR test Proof of residence

1O.Do I need to quarantine upon arrival to Saba?

  • Vaccinated persons do not require quarantine unless they are traveling from a banned country.
  • Non- vaccinated persons must quarantine for five (5) days when traveling from a high-risk or banned country.
  • Persons traveling from low-risk countries do not have to quarantine.
  • ·Persons with one dose of approved vaccine and who can provide evidence of having Covid-19 in the past six (6) months do not have to quarantine.
  • Children arriving from a high-risk country are not required to quarantine, but they may not attend daycare, school, or after-school activities for five (5) days.

11.What are the requirements for children 0 -17 traveling?

  • Complete the entry form found on the Saba Tourism website. Note, there is a 24 hour turnaround time in approval, so submit your application on time.
  • 2 — 10-year-olds are not required to submit a pre-travel test but must test on arrival to Saba and test on day five (5). 11 — 17-year-olds must submit a negative PCR or Rapid Antigen test before traveling.

 

12.How can I get a pre-travel test on Saba?

  • A drop-in testing center operates daily, including weekends, between 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm, located by M & A Snack Bar (Topogigos) in the Bottom.
  • A rapid antigen test costs $50, and a PCR test costs $75.
  • Before testing, you should make payments at the Receiver’s Office at the Government Administration Building.
  • Walk with proof of payment to the testing center.

GIS Saba

Youth Council Saba established
Saba Airport Travel Regulations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved