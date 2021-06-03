Travel and Test Requirements Saba – Frequently Asked Questions

1. What do I have to do to travel from Saba?
- There are no local requirements to leave the island.
- Travelers should be mindful of the travel requirements of their destination(s).
2. Two nights away from Saba? No testing?
- When vaccinated, Saba residents traveling to a high-risk country, for example, St. Maarten, for a maximum of 2 nights or less do not need a negative pre-travel test to re-enter Saba.
3. What is a low-risk country?
- Low-risk countries are places with no active local transmission of Covid-19 in the previous 14 days.
4. What is a high-risk country?
- High-risk countries are places where there is a local transmission of Covid-19.
5. What is a very high-risk country?
- Banned countries are counties with a wide circulation of some Covid-19 Variants of Concern. The purpose of the flight ban is to prevent the further spread of these variants in the Netherlands and the Dutch Kingdom.
- Click on the link for very high-risk countries list
https://www.rijksoverheid.nl/onderwerpen/coronavirus-covid-19/reizen-en-vakantie/in-thuisquarantaine-bij-aankomst-in-nederland/quarantaineplicht
6. What do I need to enter Saba from a low-risk country?
- Complete the entry form found on the Saba Tourism website, http://www.sabatourism.com/travel-requirements.
Note, there is a 24 hour turnaround time in approval, so submit your application on time. When filling out the form make sure to put the correct information in the relevant field.
7. What do I need to enter Saba from a high-risk country?
- Complete the entry form found on the Saba Tourism website, http://www.sabatourism.com/travel-requirements.
Note, there is a 24 hour turnaround time in approval, so submit your application on time.
When filling out the form make sure to put the correct information in the relevant field.
- A negative PCR or Rapid Antigen test (Maximum of 72 hours before traveling to Saba)
8. Can I travel from a very high-risk country to Saba?
- Only Saba residents will get permission to enter Saba from a very high-risk country.
9. What is the procedure for Saba residents traveling to Saba from a very high-risk country?
- Complete the entry form found on the Saba Tourism website. Note, there is a 24 hour turnaround time in approval, so submit your application on time.
- A negative PCR test
- Proof of residence
10. Do I need to quarantine upon arrival to Saba?
- Vaccinated persons do not require quarantine unless they are traveling from a banned country.
- Non- vaccinated persons must quarantine for five (5) days when traveling from a high-risk or banned country.
- Persons traveling from low-risk countries do not have to quarantine.
- Persons with one dose of approved vaccine and who can provide evidence of having Covid-19 in the past six (6) months do not have to quarantine.
- Children arriving from a high-risk country are not required to quarantine, but they may not attend daycare, school, or after-school activities for five (5) days.
11.What are the requirements for children 0 -17 traveling?
- Complete the entry form found on the Saba Tourism website. Note, there is a 24 hour turnaround time in approval, so submit your application on time.
- 2 – 10-year-olds are not required to submit a pre-travel test but must test on arrival to Saba and test on day five (5).
- 11 – 17-year-olds must submit a negative PCR or Rapid Antigen test before traveling
12.How can I get a pre-travel test on Saba?
- A drop-in testing center operates daily, including weekends, between 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm, located by M & A Snack Bar (Topogigos) in the Bottom.
- A rapid antigen test costs $50, and a PCR test costs $75.
- Before testing, you should make payments at the Receiver’s Office at the Government Administration Building.
- Walk with proof of payment to the testing center.
