Travel and Test Requirements Saba – Frequently Asked Questions

June 3, 2021

1. What do I have to do to travel from Saba?

  • There are no local requirements to leave the island.
  • Travelers should be mindful of the travel requirements of their destination(s).

2. Two nights away from Saba? No testing?

  • When vaccinated, Saba residents traveling to a high-risk country, for example, St. Maarten, for a maximum of 2 nights or less do not need a negative pre-travel test to re-enter Saba.

3. What is a low-risk country?

  • Low-risk countries are places with no active local transmission of Covid-19 in the previous 14 days.

4. What is a high-risk country?

  • High-risk countries are places where there is a local transmission of Covid-19.

5. What is a very high-risk country?

6. What do I need to enter Saba from a low-risk country?

  • Complete the entry form found on the Saba Tourism website, http://www.sabatourism.com/travel-requirements.
    Note, there is a 24 hour turnaround time in approval, so submit your application on time. When filling out the form make sure to put the correct information in the relevant field.

7. What do I need to enter Saba from a high-risk country?

  • Complete the entry form found on the Saba Tourism website, http://www.sabatourism.com/travel-requirements.
    Note, there is a 24 hour turnaround time in approval, so submit your application on time.
    When filling out the form make sure to put the correct information in the relevant field.
  • A negative PCR or Rapid Antigen test (Maximum of 72 hours before traveling to Saba)

8. Can I travel from a very high-risk country to Saba?

  • Only Saba residents will get permission to enter Saba from a very high-risk country.

9. What is the procedure for Saba residents traveling to Saba from a very high-risk country?

  • Complete the entry form found on the Saba Tourism website. Note, there is a 24 hour turnaround time in approval, so submit your application on time.
  • A negative PCR test
  • Proof of residence

10. Do I need to quarantine upon arrival to Saba?

  • Vaccinated persons do not require quarantine unless they are traveling from a banned country.
  • Non- vaccinated persons must quarantine for five (5) days when traveling from a high-risk or banned country.
  • Persons traveling from low-risk countries do not have to quarantine.
  • Persons with one dose of approved vaccine and who can provide evidence of having Covid-19 in the past six (6) months do not have to quarantine.
  • Children arriving from a high-risk country are not required to quarantine, but they may not attend daycare, school, or after-school activities for five (5) days.

11.What are the requirements for children 0 -17 traveling?

  • Complete the entry form found on the Saba Tourism website. Note, there is a 24 hour turnaround time in approval, so submit your application on time.
  •  2 – 10-year-olds are not required to submit a pre-travel test but must test on arrival to Saba and test on day five (5).
  • 11 – 17-year-olds must submit a negative PCR or Rapid Antigen test before traveling

12.How can I get a pre-travel test on Saba?

  • A drop-in testing center operates daily, including weekends, between 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm, located by M & A Snack Bar (Topogigos) in the Bottom.
  • A rapid antigen test costs $50, and a PCR test costs $75.
  • Before testing, you should make payments at the Receiver’s Office at the Government Administration Building.
  • Walk with proof of payment to the testing center.

