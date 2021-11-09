Training for Crisis Management Team

On Thursday and Friday, November 4th and 5th of November, the EBT (Crises Management Team) received training on Team Resource Management by trainer Erie Braakhekke. Ms. Braakhekke is the Team Leader of the National Operations Team Corona in the Netherlands and has been dean of the Crisis Management Academy of the Institute for Physical Safety.

During the two days, the crisis team learned how to work together more effectively, the human processes within a team, how to recognize them, and how to improve interaction within the crisis team.

Effective teamwork is essential in high-pressure environments such as crises. This training is part of a more extensive Education, Training, Exercise program the EBT follows each year to ensure the team is fully prepared for a crisis.

