A traffic stop was conducted on Wednesday, March 13, at the E.A. Johnson Road on Saba.

During the check, a total of six vehicles, including one scooter, were stopped and inspected. One driver was issued a ticket for driving without a seat belt.

The Dutch Caribbean Police Force KPCN reminded the general public to ensure they have all necessary documents in order. Adhering to the rules of the traffic ordinance is strongly advised, as it contributes to safe traffic on the island.

The Daily Herald.

