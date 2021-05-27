Officers of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN held a scheduled traffic control on J.Z. Ridge Road in Saba in the early afternoon hours of Monday, May 24.
In total, 25 vehicles were checked for valid driver’s licences and vehicle insurance certificates.
One driver received a warning and was given the opportunity to show his driver’s licence at the police station before 4:00pm.
KPCN urged everyone to have the necessary documents for their vehicles in order. “Compliance with the rules of the traffic regulation is strongly advised. This also contributes to safe traffic on the island,” the police said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Daily Herald.
Suggestion for a next step in traffic/ noise control: How about loud music, nightly races and noisy (dirt/motor) bikes/quads etc.? Can we please do something about that?