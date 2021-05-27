Officers of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN held a scheduled traffic control on J.Z. Ridge Road in Saba in the early afternoon hours of Mon­day, May 24.

In total, 25 vehicles were checked for valid driver’s li­cences and vehicle insurance certificates.

One driver received a warning and was given the op­portunity to show his driver’s licence at the police station before 4:00pm.

KPCN urged everyone to have the necessary documents for their vehicles in order. “Compliance with the rules of the traffic regulation is strongly advised. This also con­tributes to safe traffic on the island,” the police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Daily Herald.