Traffic control on J.Z. Ridge Road

May 27, 2021 1 Comment

Officers of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN held a scheduled traffic control on J.Z. Ridge Road in Saba in the early afternoon hours of Mon­day, May 24.

In total, 25 vehicles were checked for valid driver’s li­cences and vehicle insurance certificates.

One driver received a warning and was given the op­portunity to show his driver’s licence at the police station before 4:00pm.

KPCN urged everyone to have the necessary documents for their vehicles in order. “Compliance with the rules of the traffic regulation is strongly advised. This also con­tributes to safe traffic on the island,” the police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Daily Herald.

Saba DOET promises to be very successful

One comment

  1. Peace
    May 27, 2021 at 8:29 am

    Suggestion for a next step in traffic/ noise control: How about loud music, nightly races and noisy (dirt/motor) bikes/quads etc.? Can we please do something about that?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved