Town hall meetings about tourism: June 7th and 9th

As part of the process of the Tourism Master Plan development, it’s important to hear the community. Your feedback, ideas, and concerns are highly appreciated.

The community and businesses are invited to the following town hall meetings. You can join on June 7th or on June 9th, 2022. This is organized by the Saba Tourist Bureau in collaboration with the University of Central Florida. Information will also be shared about the Tourism Master Plan process, findings, and much more.

We look forward to seeing you there and we can discuss this further.