Town hall meeting on Saba’s Entry Policy from May 1st – April 21st

As of May 1st, Saba’s Entry Policy will change, relaxing the current measures more than they were since our first phased opening in November.
Since vaccinating 85% of the adult population against covid-19, we can now move from containment to adopting a mitigation strategy. In this new phase, vaccinated persons do not have to quarantine, and for the non-vaccinated, the quarantine period is reduced to 5 days.
With our new entry policy, there will be more regular flights available as well as the possibility of a ferry service. More information concerning connectivity to the island will be communicated soon.
Come out to our next town hall meeting to learn more.