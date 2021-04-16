Town hall meeting on Saba’s Entry Policy from May 1st – April 21st

Since vaccinating 85% of the adult population against covid-19, we can now move from containment to adopting a mitigation strategy. In this new phase, vaccinated persons do not have to quarantine, and for the non-vaccinated, the quarantine period is reduced to 5 days.

With our new entry policy, there will be more regular flights available as well as the possibility of a ferry service. More information concerning connectivity to the island will be communicated soon.

Come out to our next town hall meeting to learn more.