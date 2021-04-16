Town hall meeting on Saba’s Entry Policy from May 1st – April 21st

April 16, 2021

As of May 1st, Saba’s Entry Policy will change, relaxing the current measures more than they were since our first phased opening in November.

Since vaccinating 85% of the adult population against covid-19, we can now move from containment to adopting a mitigation strategy.  In this new phase, vaccinated persons do not have to quarantine, and for the non-vaccinated, the quarantine period is reduced to 5 days.

With our new entry policy, there will be more regular flights available as well as the possibility of a ferry service. More information concerning connectivity to the island will be communicated soon.

Come out to our next town hall meeting to learn more.

