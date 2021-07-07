Town hall meeting on draft Traffic Ordinance

July 7, 2021 Leave a comment

The Executive Council invites the general public to the public town hall consultation of the new draft Traffic Ordinance.
Come out and let us know the community’s views on the various traffic-related topics such as tint, driving under the influence, driving without seat belts, and speeding.
The draft Traffic Ordinance has been discussed earlier with the Youth Council when they had their first consultation earlier in April. Island Governor Johnson presented the new draft Traffic Ordinance and its most notable changes to the Youth Council. The youngsters were able to voice their opinion on different topics such as drunk driving, driving with seatbelts, tinted car windows, and the use of child seats.

The members of the Youth Council were very content with the decision of the Executive Council. “We are grateful for being acknowledged and for being given a platform for our voice to be heard,” said Youth Council Member Amanda Clarke.

GIS Saba
Community Officer Melaan meets Commissioner Wilson
New Vacancy Opportunity at DCNA Secretariat- Increasing Fundraising Capacity for Dutch Caribbean Biodiversity Conservation 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved