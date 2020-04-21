Tourism on Saba up in 2019

In 2019, the number of visitor arrivals by air on Saba increased by 10 percent relative to the previous year. Tourism across the entire Caribbean region grew by 4.9 percent last year. Just as in previous years, most visitors were from the Netherlands, the United States, and from Aruba, Curaçao and St Maarten. This is reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) on the basis of new figures on tourism in the Caribbean Netherlands.

Substantial increase in visitor arrivals on Saba

Saba also recorded an increase in the number of visitors arriving by air last year: 8.9 thousand, versus 8.1 thousand in 2018. It had declined in the two years prior to 2019, mainly due to hurricanes Matthew (September 2016) and Irma (September 2017). Most visitors were from Aruba, Curaçao and St Maarten. American and European Dutch visitors were good for 25 and 18 percent respectively.

In 2019, Saba also received 6.5 thousand ferry passengers from St Maarten , i.e. an increase of 20 percent on the previous year. Another 1.6 thousand passengers arrived on the island on two smaller cruise ships.

CBS