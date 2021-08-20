Tourism on Saba is picking up slowly

Compared to 2020, tourism on Saba increased in the months of April, May, and June. However, the number of visitors was still lower than before the coronavirus pandemic.

In June 2021, Saba attracted 300 visitors: 43 percent of the number in June 2019 (700 visitors). In the first three months of 2021, there were 100 visitors per month. This was due to strict entry restrictions on Saba, resulting in fewer flights to the island than before the coronavirus pandemic. On 1 May, Saba started reopening the island, which is reflected in the number of visitors.

CBS