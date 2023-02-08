Tour of Sacred Heart School construction site

The Island Council and Commissioner of Education and Infrastructure Bruce Zagers on Monday, February 6, visited the construction site at the Sacred Heart School (SHS) for primary education.

Members of the Island Council Vito Charles (second from left) and Hemmie van Xanten (right) and Commissioner Bruce Zagers (center) on the upper floor during the tour of the Sacred Heart School construction site. At left, Michael Bacon of Alite BV and second from right, Policy Advisor Education of the Public Entity Saba Rosalyn Johnson.

Zagers and Island Council Members Vito Charles and Hemmie van Xanten received an update and tour from consultant Michael Bacon of Alite BV and Policy Advisor Education of the Public Entity Saba Rosalyn Johnson about this extensive project.

The project, funded by the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW), includes the construction of four new classrooms and an IT lab. The new building consists of two floors. The local contractor for this project, Work Monster, is on track. Work is over halfway with the walls currently going up on the upper floor.

The contractor should be ready by the end of May. “The contractor is making good progress. The building will be fully operational by the start of the new school year 2023-2024 in August to accommodate the kindergarten and other grades,” said Johnson. The new building will replace the earlier one-level classrooms in that location which had become too small and outdated.

