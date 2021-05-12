Three Sabans start one-year-long training course to become fireman

Five new employees of the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department (BKCN) start on Bonaire with the first module of the fireman training to become ‘Manschap A’.

In this module, the recruits are trained in (technical) assistance in traffic accidents, such as casualty care and the cutting open of vehicles. In addition, they are trained and practiced in fighting incidents involving hazardous substances.

This module is the first part of the more than a one-year-long training course, in which they will also learn about firefighting and aircraft firefighting. After completing the training, two of the candidates will start working on St. Eustatius while the other three will reinforce the team on Saba.

BKCN