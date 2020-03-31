Three new COVID 19 cases on French side SXM brings tally to 16

On Tuesday, March 31, three new coronavirus COVID-19 cases were declared in St. Martin by the Préfecture and health authority ARS on Tuesday, bringing total active cases to 16.

The number of hospitalized cases is six and 10 patients (including the three new cases) are confined to their homes. So far there have been two deaths from St. Martin related to the virus. St. Barths continues to be stable with five cases confirmed to their homes.

ARS is conducting remote consultations thanks to telemedicine which deploys GRADEe-santé, the Medi Consult software that permits consultation with the patient when he or she is at home. This new tool will be installed at 200 general physician surgeries, specialists and for Service d’Aide Médicale Urgente (SAMU 971). It will also allow medical personnel to monitor senior citizens in their care homes.

Another software tool for remote monitoring of patients with coronavirus will also be implemented for better detection of progression to a severe form of the disease and for patients at risk. It will be operational within a week.

The ARS and Professor Roger, an infectious diseases specialist at the University Hospital Guadeloupe will be holding a video conference (WEBINAIR) on Tuesday, March 31, at 8:00 pm on the management of COVID-19 for general practitioners.

The order is: STAY AT HOME! “We continue to call for the solidarity of everyone in order to apply and respect the national instructions. Be responsible for your protection and others.”

The Daily Herald