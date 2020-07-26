Three new COVID-19 cases on French side, one in St. Barths

Regional health authority ARS reports three new COVID-19 cases have been identified on the French side, and one new case in St. Barths, in its weekly bulletin for the period July 18-24.

The three new cases in St. Martin are isolating at home. Two are a result of local transmission, and one is an imported case. The three new cases bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded since the epidemic began up to 49. The two earlier cases reported a week ago have since recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries up to 41.

During this reporting period, 24 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests were carried out for an accumulative total of 1,080 tests to date.

Based on the local transmission, ARS stated the virus is still active in the territory, adding it is imperative to continue with the barrier hygiene measures; hand washing, wearing masks, and social distancing.

St. Barths recorded its first imported case, in isolation at home, after months of being virus-free. Total confirmed cases are seven. The original six cases all recovered. The number of PCR tests carried out in St. Barths is 1,246.

ARS reminded that all travellers must be in a possession of a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before departure. Without this the airline will refuse boarding. In addition to the negative test a passenger must fill in a truthful health declaration. Wearing a mask is mandatory for the simple reason you can be in contact with someone carrying the virus, it added.

The Daily Herald.