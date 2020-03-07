Home / 1-News / Three days of events in Saba for International Women’s Day 2020

Three days of events in Saba for International Women’s Day 2020

March 7, 2020

Commissioner with responsibilities for Gender Affairs Rolando Wilson said he is “very much satisfied” with the programme of events planned and organ­ised by the Department of Community Development and Public Health for Inter­national Women’s Day 2020.

“I want to encourage all women residing on our beau­tiful island to come out and support the events planned for them. This year I decided to have the two departments take full responsibility for organising, and I am thrilled with the programme put in place,” Wilson said.

Members of the organising committee for International Women’s Day 2020 in Saba.

This year’s events cater to women of all ages. The week­end started on Friday, March 6, with a Game Night at Dimples Lounge. Today, Sat­urday, March 7, at 5:30pm, a walkathon will start at the parking lot of the Tourist Bu­reau in Windwardside. The walkathon ends at the Johan Cruyff Court in The Bottom, where there will be healthy snacks for all participants, followed by a speaker shar­ing her experiences with do­mestic violence.

On Sunday, March 8, a ser­vice will be held at the Wes­leyan Holiness Church dur­ing which praise and thanks will be given for the contribu­tions that women have made, and are continuing to make, within Saba’s society.

The International Women’s Day events will be closed off with an International Wom­en’s Day Ceremony and Lun­cheon at Sunny Valley Youth Centre on Sunday from 12:30 to 5:00pm. Wilson will pres­ent six awards to women in different categories during the event. One of the lunch’s “cours­es” is an address by keynote
speaker and former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Antilles Maria Liberia-Pe­ters.

“I look forward with much anticipation for the full sup­port and cooperation of all women on the island by at­tending the events that [are being — Ed.] organised es­pecially for them. I invite all men to partake in the walk­athon in solidarity with the women,” Wilson said.

In keeping with the an­nual tradition, the Executive Council granted women em­ployed by the public entity Saba the afternoon off on Friday, as long as services permitted and allowed.

