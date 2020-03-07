Three days of events in Saba for International Women’s Day 2020

Commissioner with responsibilities for Gender Affairs Rolando Wilson said he is “very much satisfied” with the programme of events planned and organised by the Department of Community Development and Public Health for International Women’s Day 2020.
“I want to encourage all women residing on our beautiful island to come out and support the events planned for them. This year I decided to have the two departments take full responsibility for organising, and I am thrilled with the programme put in place,” Wilson said.
This year’s events cater to women of all ages. The weekend started on Friday, March 6, with a Game Night at Dimples Lounge. Today, Saturday, March 7, at 5:30pm, a walkathon will start at the parking lot of the Tourist Bureau in Windwardside. The walkathon ends at the Johan Cruyff Court in The Bottom, where there will be healthy snacks for all participants, followed by a speaker sharing her experiences with domestic violence.
On Sunday, March 8, a service will be held at the Wesleyan Holiness Church during which praise and thanks will be given for the contributions that women have made, and are continuing to make, within Saba’s society.
The International Women’s Day events will be closed off with an International Women’s Day Ceremony and Luncheon at Sunny Valley Youth Centre on Sunday from 12:30 to 5:00pm. Wilson will present six awards to women in different categories during the event. One of the lunch’s “courses” is an address by keynote
speaker and former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Antilles Maria Liberia-Peters.
“I look forward with much anticipation for the full support and cooperation of all women on the island by attending the events that [are being — Ed.] organised especially for them. I invite all men to partake in the walkathon in solidarity with the women,” Wilson said.
In keeping with the annual tradition, the Executive Council granted women employed by the public entity Saba the afternoon off on Friday, as long as services permitted and allowed.
The Daily Herald.