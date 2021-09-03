Thijs Verheul appointed as the new general commander of the Dutch Caribbean Fire Department

Thijs Verheul (58) (right) has been appointed as the new general commander of the Dutch Caribbean Fire Department BKCN as of September 1.

Verheul’s predecessor, interim gen­eral commander Wouter Zitter (left), has bade farewell to the force.

Verheul has more than 25 years of experience in firefighting in the South-east Brabant region in the Netherlands. He has also worked for the European Commission as secretary to the European delegation in Pakistan.

Verheul will lead the Fire Department of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba for three to five years.

The Daily Herald.