Ther Hague intends to strengthen digital society in the Caribbean part of the kingdom 

Coordinating Minister van Huffelen (Kingdom Relations and Digitalisation) presented today the working agenda for a safe, inclusive, and promising digital society. In this first working agenda, the cabinet has further elaborated and specified the themes ‘digital foundation’ and ‘digital government’ from the outline letter of the 8th of March, recently. This makes it the first step in the concrete implementation of the Cabinet’s ambitions for the digital transition of the Dutch kingdom.

“Citizens and businesses in the Caribbean Netherlands must be able to participate equally in the digital society. This is often not the case now,” van Huffelen said. “Government services are not yet optimally set up and the digital government is still in its infancy. This is where we will energetically start working. We will bring the services to an equivalent level as in the European Netherlands, both digital and physical. In addition, we will enter into discussions with the independent countries within our Kingdom to determine what we can do to strengthen the transition to the digital society in Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten.”

The work agenda sets out seven action points for the Caribbean Netherlands:

Continuing to develop an Identity and Access System. Students from the Caribbean Netherlands and the Countries get a BSN more quickly in the European Netherlands, making it easier for them to apply for provisions; The implementation of the plan of approach “Public service provision Caribbean Netherlands” physical and digital at an equivalent level; Implementing the plan of approach to increase affordability, availability, and stability of the internet; Enhancing digital skills; Ensuring that everyone can go online safely and securely; Preparing a proposition growth fund 4th round; Determining with the Countries how to support the transition to a Digital Society

Grand ambitions

The cabinet is looking beyond its term of office and setting its sights ahead to 2030. The working agenda has, with good reason, big ambitions. In its realization, we will continue to search, together with all stakeholders, for the right balance between ambition and feasibility, alongside the tasks we are already working on. This is also reflected in the annual update because digitization requires permanent attention, flexibility, and adaptation. The working agenda was drawn up in close consultation with the co-governments and provides direction for the digital transition and digitization in the various policy areas of the national government.

RCN

