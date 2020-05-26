The temporary subsidy scheme should reduce childcare costs for parents

As of July 1st, 2020 childcare and out-of-school care organizations in Bonaire and St. Eustatius can qualify for a cost-price reducing subsidy. This subsidy is a next step in the BES(t) 4 kids program to make childcare more accessible to parents. With the subsidy, a childcare organization can reduce the parental contribution and take measures to improve the quality of childcare. The intention is to implement a structural financing scheme for childcare in 2022.

The BES(t) 4 kids program is aimed at improving the quality of childcare and out-of-school care, and making the care (financially) accessible to all children in the Caribbean Netherlands. Approximately 10 million euros will be made available for this purpose, on an annual basis. The intention is to make childcare and out-of-school care in the Caribbean Netherlands financially accessible to all children up to approximately 12 years in 2022.

Temporary subsidy scheme

Childcare organizations in Bonaire and St. Eustatius holding an operating license under the Childcare Island Ordinance can qualify for the cost-price reducing subsidy as of July 1st, 2020. For childcare organizations that have already taken care of children in 2019, it is sufficient that they have submitted an application for an operating license to the public entity.

The temporary subsidy scheme will be implemented under the responsibility of the Central Government in close collaboration with the public entities. Childcare organizations can submit a subsidy application to Implementation and Policy (in Dutch: Uitvoering van Beleid, UVB) and will be supported in this process by the front office which has been established at the public entity for this purpose.

Bonaire

Childcare organizations in Bonaire can submit a subsidy application from the moment that the Childcare Island Ordinance has been approved by the Island Council. If this happens before July 1st, 2020, childcare organizations can apply for subsidy for the third quarter of 2020 before August 1st, 2020.

In Bonaire the cost-reducing subsidy is 200 dollars per child per month for day care and 150 dollars per child per month for out-of-school care. Childcare organizations in Bonaire that receive the subsidy, may request a parental contribution of up to 200 dollars per month for day care and out-of-school care. These childcare organizations must then request a minimum parental contribution of 150 dollars per month for day care and of 100 dollars per month for out-of-school care. This is to ensure that the childcare organizations will actually use the subsidy to improve the quality of childcare. The condition of the minimum parental contribution does not apply to organizations that already receive another subsidy from the Public Entity. Parents who cannot afford the minimum parental contribution, can apply for a supplementary childcare subsidy at the Public Entity.

St. Eustatius

Childcare organizations in St. Eustatius that have already submitted an application for an operating license to the Public Entity, can submit a subsidy application as of today in consultation with the front office. The subsidy amounts in St. Eustatius vary from 80 dollars per child per month for day care to 200 dollars per child per month for out-of-school care. Parents who cannot afford the parental contribution, can apply for a supplementary childcare subsidy at the Public Entity.

Saba

For the year 2020, the cost-price reducing subsidy does not apply to childcare organizations established in Saba. The childcare costs for parents in Saba are already lower than the minimum parental contribution in the subsidy scheme. With the financing from BES(t) 4 kids, the Public Entity Saba this year is investing in improving the quality and safety of childcare facilities. In addition, the Public Entity supports parents with a low income. Parents who cannot afford the parental contribution, can apply for a supplementary childcare subsidy at the Public Entity Saba.

More information is available on www.best4kids.nu and www.uitvoeringvanbeleidszw.nl/subsidies-en-regelingen/best4kids

