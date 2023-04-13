The SXM Coast Guard Recruitment Day – April 15th

The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard is recruiting. All youngsters between the age of 18 and 25 years, with the ambition of becoming a Coast Guard officer, are invited to visit the Coast Guard Recruitment Day.

During the upcoming Recruitment Day on April 15, 2023 youngsters can receive useful information about the Coast Guard, the event will be held between 10 AM and 2 PM. The day will start at 10AM with lots of information stands, visitors can visit the cutter Poema and the Metal Sharks, and there will be showcasing of the Coast Guard equipment and much more.

The Coast Guard training, ‘Basis Opleiding Kustwacht’, is a one-year training. During the 1 year training new candidates will receive intensive training in which they will get to be Coast Guard officers after finishing the training with good results. The modules of the training include e.g. a nautical module. In the nautical module, candidates will receive education in navigation, boat boarding, sea legislation and seamanship. It is a varied training where the students will learn many disciplines. The application requirements for new candidates are: a minimum diploma of MAVO-4/VMBO/VSBOTKL/L.T.S./T-stroom/EPI or equivalent to a high school diploma, read and write basic Dutch, have Dutch nationality and registered in Sint Maarten, in possession of a swimming diploma, have a good physical condition, not wear glasses or lenses, no criminal record and have a certificate of good conduct.

All applicants will receive a sports, physiological, and medical test. A background check is also part of the job application. If you are interested in becoming a Coast Guard officer you can visit the Coast Guard station Saturday during this great event. Please bring along your valid I.D., registration form of the Civil Registration, and your diplomas to register at the application booth.

