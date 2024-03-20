The “STICHTING KATHOLIEK ONDERWIJS SABA” has vacancies for Board Members and a Treasurer

THE STICHTING KATHOLIEK ONDERWIJS SABA, FUNCTIONING AS THE SCHOOL BOARD OF THE SACRED HEART PRIMARY SCHOOL IS LOOKING FOR
BOARDMEMBERS
What is the responsibility of the School Board?
- Determine the general course and framework of primary education
- Supervise and monitor the implementation and execution of policies
- Meetings with the board, principal, participation council (MR), and the Commissioner of Education.
What are the desired qualities of the new board member?
- Affinity and knowledge of the education system
- Being able to support the school in upgrading their educational structure and systems
- Resident of Saba
The position as a board member is for the duration of two years with the possibility of renewal. This is a voluntary position and entails about 10 work hours a week.
Suitable candidates should send in their resume and motivational letter before March 31, 2024 to board.shs@sabalearns.org.
If you would like to receive more information, please contact SHS Board President Ms. Yamila Bulos via shs.board@sabalearns.org
THE STICHTING KATHOLIEK ONDERWIJS SABA, FUNCTIONING AS THE SCHOOL BOARD OF THE SACRED HEART PRIMARY SCHOOL IS LOOKING FOR A
TREASURER
What is the responsibility of the treasurer of the School Board?
- Overseeing the monthly financial statements in close collaboration with the accountants and the financial inspector of the department of Education.
- Meetings with the board, principal, participation council (MR) and the Commissioner of Education.
- Supervision of the annual audit.
In collaboration with the full board
- Determine the general course and framework of primary education
- Supervise and monitor the implementation and execution of policies
What are the desired qualities of the new Treasurer?
- Experience within and knowledge of the financial sector
- Being able to support the school in upgrading their financial structure and systems
- Resident of Saba
The position as treasurer is for the duration of two years with the possibility of renewal. This is a voluntary position and entails about 10 work hours a week.
Suitable candidates should send in their resume and motivational letter before March 31, 2024 to board.shs@sabalearns.org.
If you would like to receive more information, please contact SHS Board President Ms. Yamila Bulos via shs.board@sabalearns.org
STICHTING KATHOLIEK ONDERWIJS SABA