The “STICHTING KATHOLIEK ONDERWIJS SABA” has vacancies for Board Members and a Treasurer

THE STICHTING KATHOLIEK ONDERWIJS SABA, FUNCTIONING AS THE SCHOOL BOARD OF THE SACRED HEART PRIMARY SCHOOL IS LOOKING FOR

BOARDMEMBERS

What is the responsibility of the School Board?

Determine the general course and framework of primary education

Supervise and monitor the implementation and execution of policies

Meetings with the board, principal, participation council (MR), and the Commissioner of Education.

What are the desired qualities of the new board member?

Affinity and knowledge of the education system

Being able to support the school in upgrading their educational structure and systems

Resident of Saba

The position as a board member is for the duration of two years with the possibility of renewal. This is a voluntary position and entails about 10 work hours a week.

Suitable candidates should send in their resume and motivational letter before March 31, 2024 to board.shs@sabalearns.org.

If you would like to receive more information, please contact SHS Board President Ms. Yamila Bulos via shs.board@sabalearns.org

THE STICHTING KATHOLIEK ONDERWIJS SABA, FUNCTIONING AS THE SCHOOL BOARD OF THE SACRED HEART PRIMARY SCHOOL IS LOOKING FOR A

TREASURER

What is the responsibility of the treasurer of the School Board?

Overseeing the monthly financial statements in close collaboration with the accountants and the financial inspector of the department of Education.

Meetings with the board, principal, participation council (MR) and the Commissioner of Education.

Supervision of the annual audit.

In collaboration with the full board

Determine the general course and framework of primary education

Supervise and monitor the implementation and execution of policies

What are the desired qualities of the new Treasurer?

Experience within and knowledge of the financial sector

Being able to support the school in upgrading their financial structure and systems

Resident of Saba

The position as treasurer is for the duration of two years with the possibility of renewal. This is a voluntary position and entails about 10 work hours a week.

Suitable candidates should send in their resume and motivational letter before March 31, 2024 to board.shs@sabalearns.org.

If you would like to receive more information, please contact SHS Board President Ms. Yamila Bulos via shs.board@sabalearns.org

STICHTING KATHOLIEK ONDERWIJS SABA

