The statutory minimum wage on the BES islands to be raised to $1,750 on July 1st

The amendment by Don Ceder (ChristenUnie) and Jorien Wuite (D66) to introduce a social minimum in the Caribbean Netherlands as of 1 July 2024 can count on a majority in the House of Representatives.

In recent days, several groups have signed the amendment. These are PvdA/GroenLinks, CDA, SP, Partij voor de Dieren, DENK, and the SP. Together with D66 and ChristenUnie, these parties have 80 seats. This makes next Tuesday’s vote a formality.

For the petitioners Ceder and Wuite it was exciting whether they would receive sufficient support. There were no doubts about the left-wing parties; the key was on the right, with the CDA. What helped was that Minister for Poverty Policy Carola Schouten has hinted that the government is prepared to implement the amendment — if there is sufficient support.

The amendment provides for the statutory minimum wage on the BES islands to be raised on 1 July, 2024 to the social minimum recommended by the Thode Committee. Eur 4.2 million will be allocated for this purpose. Another $4.2 million is available to compensate employers for the higher staff costs resulting from the increase in the statutory minimum wage to $1,750.

Dossier Koninkrijkszaken

