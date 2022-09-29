THE SCHOOL BOARD OF THE SABA COMPREHENSIVE SCHOOL IS LOOKING FOR A PRINCIPAL

THE SCHOOL BOARD OF THE SABA COMPREHENSIVE SCHOOL (The Saba Educational Foundation) IS LOOKING FOR A PRINCIPAL

REPORTS TO EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

START DATE January 1, 2023

INITIAL CONTRACT DURATION 2 YEARS

SALARY & PACKAGE We offer a very competitive compensation package which includes Windward Island Allowance, flights, relocation allowance and room for professional development. The salary will be competitive and commensurate with the qualifications and experience of the successful candidate.

ABOUT US: We are a very progressive school with a strong focus on working in an inclusive educational environment. We are also a school that places a huge emphasis on developing a compassionate school environment for teachers, students, parents, and our broader community.

CURRICULUM: The school uses the CXC-system and syllabi. We also take part in the CNAVT Dutch Examinations.

EXTRA CURRICULAR PROGRAM: One of the aspects we are further developing is our extra-curricular program. We have implemented a wide range of extra-curricular activities such as Sports, music, theater, dance, (e)sports, arts, and many more. This is an area that we are looking to bolster.

WHO ARE YOU?

As the Principal of Secondary, you are a dynamic, personable, organized, passionate, and most importantly, compassionate leader. You have a strong sense of ethics and justice in doing what is best for the secondary school. You understand the importance of analyzing problems with systems thinking in mind. You also have a strong track record of administrative leadership at the secondary school level. Lastly, you will ensure that kindness is at the center of everything we do at the Saba Comprehensive School.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

– Lead and model the school’s mission and vision at all times.

– Coordinate the day-to-day running of the school with the management team and teachers.

– Work with the management team to address behavioral matters.

– Liaise with the care team to ensure the needs of students are met in their learning environment.

– Be visible during transition and break times.

– Ensure a culture of care and safety is present in all classrooms through informal and formal class visits.

– Meet with parents, teachers, and students to address their concerns/ feedback.

– Work with the care team in the event of any child protection/ safeguarding incidents.

– Create timetables.

SCHOOL-WIDE RESPONSIBILITIES

– Work closely with the Principal of Primary School to ensure the vertical and horizontal alignment from primary to secondary is aligned with the curricula and strategic direction of the school.

– Support school-wide objects and key results through specific initiatives, programs, etc.

PERSONAL QUALIFICATIONS

– Master degree in Educational Leadership, Teacher certification/ license.

– At least 3 years of experience in a similar position.

– Proficient English language skills, both written and oral. Spanish is an added bonus.

– Demonstrated experience with implementing school-wide initiatives.

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

– Ability to understand and navigate the cultural context, school context and island context.

– Extensive experience and a successful track record of administrative leadership at the secondary school level.

– Committed to diversity and inclusion for all stakeholders of the school.

– Ability to foster positive relationships with parents, students, teachers, and all stakeholders of the school community.

– Ability to deconstruct division or school-wide initiatives into smaller strategic goals.- Be able to meet deadlines within the secondary school.

– Ability to prioritize issues of urgency and importance on a daily basis.

– Be able to write and speak clearly and professionally.

– Communicate effectively with all stakeholders of the school.

– Excellent organizational skills with a record of implementing successful programs.

– Ability to use data (exam results, standardized testing, questionnaires etc.) to inform best practices and program changes within the secondary school.

– Strong technology skills.

Suitable candidates should send in their resume, motivational letter, 3 professional references and their educational philosophy in one PDF before October 7, 2022 to board@learningsaba.com

If you would like to receive more information, please contact Executive Director Anton Hermans via board@learningsaba.com or + 599 416 7201.

More information can be found on our website www.learningsaba.com and our Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/learningsaba

For more information about Saba visit https://www.sabatourism.com/

Procedure

Selection October 17

Interviews October 21, 2022 (round 1), October 28 (round 2)

Reference check October 29-31, 2022

Appointment November 4-6, 2022

The Saba Educational Foundation

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

