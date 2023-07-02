The Saba Volleyball Association asks for sponsor support

Sponsorship! We need your support !

The Saba Volleyball Association is a non-profit organization run by volunteers and we are reaching out to you, our community, to help support our young volleyball athletes who are preparing for the ECVA U23 Championships to be held in Dominica (females) and British Virgin Island (males). Your donation will help fund travel expenses for our teams and coaches.

Contacts us today to make a donation!

WhatsApp: +599 416 5070 / +599 416 1412 / +599 416 5071

Thank you in advance for your support 👏

#roadtotheECVAchampionship2023 #sabavolleyball #communitysupport

Kind Regards,

The Saba Volleyball Association President

Kemaul Lee

