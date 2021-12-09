The Saba Comprehensive School seeks a: Dutch Language Acquisition Teacher

The Saba Comprehensive School (the only school for secondary and vocational education on the island) is still seeking a:

Dutch Language Acquisition Teacher (1 FTE)

effective August 1, 2022 or as soon as possible.

We are looking for a colleague who is interested in making a long-term commitment to the school and to the island. Our new colleague will be recruited based upon their experience, motivation and dedication

to the position.

Additional information:

There is no bias with regard to which form of Dutch the teacher speaks;

The Dutch language acquisition teacher is hired with regard to his/her proficiency in the Dutch language and not for any concept of being a native speaker;

Our new colleague is hired based upon their experience as a language acquisition teacher and/or willingness to be trained in the practices of language acquisition;

Requirements:

You must possess suitable qualifications as well as a teaching certificate. Experience with (or knowledge of) NT2/NVT is preferred and you have to be able to communicate in English in order to transfer knowledge.

As an educational professional, you are expected to be able to employ and teach 21st-century skills, to differentiate, and to give the proper holistic care and attention to students in an inclusive learning environment. In your application letter, it should be made clear what would be your overall contribution to the educational development of the Saba Comprehensive School.

If you would like more information about the school or have any questions, please visit our website (www.learningsaba.com) or Facebook page. You can also contact the director directly via email (ahermans@learningsaba.com). Saba Comprehensive School | Address Thais Hill Road, St.Johns, Saba, Dutch Caribbean Phone (0599) 416 3270 | Website : www.learningsaba.com

Salary and benefits:

The salary and benefits are competitive and will be dependent upon the qualifications and experience of the successful candidate and according to the established salary scaling for secondary education in the Caribbean Netherlands.

Submission of Applications

Suitably qualified candidates should send the following items (all together in one pdf as an email attachment) to the president of the Saba Educational Foundation (SEF) (the School Board of the Saba Comprehensive School), Mr. Franklin Wilson (board@learningsaba.com) and a copy to the director of the Saba Comprehensive School, Mr. Anton Hermans (ahermans@learningsaba.com)

• A letter of application, explaining your strengths as a candidate and why you are interested in a teaching position at the SCS.

• A statement describing your educational philosophy, not to exceed two pages.

• A current résumé not to exceed two pages.

• A one-page list of three references with current addresses, phone numbers and email addresses.

While the deadline for submitting applications is January 14, 2022, we reserve the right to close the search earlier than the stated application deadline if a suitable and qualified candidate is found early in the process. Interested applicants should submit all required materials as early as possible.

SCS