The Saba Comprehensive School seeks a combined Spanish Language / ESL Teacher

The Saba Comprehensive School (the only school for secondary and vocational education on the island) seeks a combined:

Spanish Language / ESL Teacher (1.0 FTE) effective August 1, 2023

We are seeking a new colleague who has a passion for student achievement and success, a teacher who is able to teach Spanish as a foreign language, support our ESL-Students, and a teacher who is collaborative and able to adapt to the Saba Comprehensive School’s vision and mission.

Our preferred new colleague possesses a Bachelor’s/Master’s degree in Spanish Education. Experience with and knowledge of teaching CCSLC / CSEC Spanish as well as ESL is a must.

Required Education (at least one of the following)

Bachelor’s degree in ESL or Spanish Education



TEFL/TESOL/CELTA certificate

As an educational professional the applicant must be able to employ and teach 21st century skills, to differentiate for the different levels in the class, and to give the proper holistic care and attention to students in (and outside of) the classroom. In your application letter it should be made clear what would be your overall contribution to the educational development of the Saba Comprehensive School.

If you would like more information about the school or have any questions, please visit our website (www.learningsaba.com) or Facebook page. For more information about the position, you can contact the principal Ms. Jessica Besselink via principal@learningsaba.com.

We offer a comprehensive compensation package that includes relocation allowance, competitive salary according to the established salary scaling for secondary education on the Dutch BES Islands, opportunity for growth, professional development, and more.

Application Procedure

Suitably qualified candidates should send the following items (all together in one pdf as an email attachment) to the Executive Director of the Saba Educational Foundation (the School Board of the Saba Comprehensive School), Mr. Anton Hermans (board@learningsaba.com) and a copy to the principal of the Saba Comprehensive School, Ms. Jessica Besselink (principal@learningsaba.com)

A letter of application, explaining your strengths as a candidate specifying your skills and knowledge relating to the vacancy and why you are interested in a teaching position at the SCS.

A statement describing your educational philosophy, not to exceed two pages.

A current résumé not to exceed two pages.

A one-page list of three references with current addresses, phone numbers and email addresses.

Applications can be submitted until March 1, 2023.

March 6 – 10 Letter Selection

March 13 – 17 1st Interviews

March 20 -24 2nd interview and contract negotiations

April 1, 2023 Appointment

