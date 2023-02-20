The Saba Comprehensive School and the Sacred Heart Primary School seek a Physical Education Assistant (1.0 FTE)

The Saba Comprehensive School (the only school for secondary and vocational education on the island) and the Sacred Heart Primary School seek a

Physical Education Assistant (1.0 FTE)

Effective August 2023

As the assistant you should have good organization skills, good attention to details, ability to work alone and as part of a team, and excellent communication and PE skills.

The assistant will provide assistance in the execution of the theoretical and practical classes, assist the teachers by helping groups of students, manage the equipment room and provide first aid if needed. The assistant will also be required to administer tests, to guide students in cross-curricular projects, and to attend a variety of meetings at both schools.

If you would like more information about the school or have any questions, please contact the executive director of SKOSaba/SEF(ahermans@learningsaba.com).

The appointment is by contract for the duration of 1 year at the Saba Educational Foundation and may be renewed if both parties so desire. Salary scale will be in accordance with the established salary scaling for education on the Dutch BES Islands.

Working days will be Monday – Friday (7am – 3pm).

Contact and application: Candidates should send the information listed below as a single pdf file attached to an email before March 1, 2023:

– A letter of application, explaining your strengths as a candidate and why you are interested in becoming our new colleague;

– A current résumé not to exceed two pages;

Please forward applications to Mr. Anton Hermans, Executive Director of the Saba Educational Foundation/Stichting Katholiek Onderwijs Saba, St. Johns, Saba. (ahermans@learningsaba.com).

