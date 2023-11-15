THE SABA COMPREHENSIVE SCHOOL AND ROACN JOIN FORCES TO IMPROVE QUALITY INTERNSHIPS AND JOB TRAINING POSSIBILITIES ON SABA

The Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) and the Council of Education and Labor Market Caribbean Netherlands (ROA CN) have announced an increase in their collaboration to streamline the transition from education to the labor market. In pursuit of this shared goal, both institutions have appointed Jarno Knijff as the Internship Coordinator for the SCS and the Representative of ROA CN on Saba.

The SCS is the only school for secondary and vocational education on the island and has a variety of students in vocational and/or praktijkonderwijs programs who all need an internship and/or place for their job training. ROA CN on their end ensures that the internships on the BES islands match the labor markets on the islands. ROA CN trains the people in the companies who guide students and they evaluate if the company is a fit for the educational programs and can become a recognized training company. In this duo position – as an internship coordinator and a representative of ROA CN- Jarno is the crucial link between the school and the businesses on Saba. “My primary focus is to get more companies on board where students of the SCS can do their internship or job training” Mr. Knijff stated. He continued to share that his aim is to “match students with opportunities by assessing the students’ interests, skills, and goals and to align them with suitable internships. By doing so we are equipping them for the world out there”.

Mr. Knijff will be visiting the companies on Saba on behalf of the SCS and for ROA CN to recruit and recognize new training companies but also to continue to support already recognized companies. “With this collaboration between the Saba Comprehensive School and ROA CN we aim to prepare our students for the world of work”, Mr. Anton Hermans, the executive director of SKOSaba/SEF.

Mr. Knijff invites all companies interested in becoming certified training companies to contact him so that more information can be shared.

