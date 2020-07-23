The Public Entity Saba establishes a one-time relief package for residents and waives business license fee

Saba’s micro-economy has been hard-hit by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The island has been closed for visitors since March, and there are only a few students of the Saba University School of Medicine (SUSOM) left on the island. Tourism and the medical school are two of Saba’s main economic pillars. With financial contributions from the Dutch Government, the tourism sector and other businesses have been receiving assistance through the economic relief package, which includes salary subsidy and a fixed cost allowance for self-employed persons who have entirely lost their income.

To help the people in need because of the effects of COVID-19, the Public Entity Saba, with funding from the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK) and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor (SZW), is implementing an additional measure in the form of a one-time relief package. This relief package is for persons that lost their jobs, loss of rental income because of the departed medical students, taxi drivers who have zero income now that there are no tourists. Also, it can be a help with rent, utility bills, and food packages. And to assist the private sector, the business license fee is waived per March 13th.

You can collect application forms at the Government Administration building or

download http://www.sabagovernment.com/2020/Apartment_Taxi_Others.pdf

http://www.sabagovernment.com/2020/Relief_Vulnerable_groups.pdf

Applicants can send their completed and signed form to the Public Entity Saba at onetimerelief@sabagov.nl no later than August 21st, 2020, with a copy of their valid identification card.

GIS.