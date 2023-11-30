The Own Your Own Home Foundation is looking for a Technical Manager

The Own Your Own Home Foundation (OYOHF) was founded in 1984, to improve the living situation of lower-income households on Saba by providing loans for the construction or improvement of homes. Since 1991, the foundation has shifted its focus to renting out social housing.

The foundation has been working closely with Bazalt Wonen since 2009, which has resulted in the construction of additional social housing on Saba (projects Under the Hill 1 and 2). Currently, three different organizations (OYOHF, Bazalt Wonen, and the Public Entity Saba) own 68 social housing units on Saba. OYOHF is responsible for the daily maintenance and management of all of these houses.

A ‘Letter of Intent Housing and Spatial Planning Saba’ was signed by all parties involved in November 2023. To create a more viable social rental sector on Saba, the parties intend to transfer ownership of all social housing units to Bazalt Wonen. This will mean a change in the goals and tasks of OYOHF. The parties involved will further elaborate on the agreements in the coming months.

The Own Your Own Home Foundation has a board, and one administrative employee and is now looking for a technical manager who is responsible for the daily maintenance and management of all social housing units on Saba.

